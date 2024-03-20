CB recovered  ₹ 1.10 crore misappropriated amount

Jammu, Mar 19: Crime Branch, has achieved a major success by recovering huge misappropriated funds amounting to rupees 1.10 crore from an ex-employee of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt. Ltd.

SSP Crime Jammu, Benam Tosh deputed a team of highly professional officers of Crime Branch( EOW) Jammu to Indore & Delhi and after all-out efforts during the in-depth investigation, the team succeeded in recovering rupees one crore ten lacs embezzled funds.

On 19th of July 2022, a case FIR No. 118/2022 u/s 420,406, 408,109 IPC was registered at Police Station Channi Himmat Jammu on the written complaint of Executive Director Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt. Ltd. to the effect that the accused Sheraz Mir s/o Mohd. Bashir r/o Shant Nagar Janipur Jammu, then working as an Accountant of Jamkash Vehicleads had committed a criminal breach of trust & cheating by transferring a huge amount of Rs. 1.32 crores in his bank accounts from the funds of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt.Ltd and further invested the same amount for online betting. Accused Sheraz Mir was arrested, about 22 lakh misappropriated amount was recovered and a preliminary chargesheet against the accused was filed by Jammu police in the court of law for judicial determination.

On 13th July 2023, PHQ J&K vide Order No. 2080 of 2023, transferred the instant case to the Crime Branch (EOW) Jammu for in-depth investigation, and accordingly CB started a thorough probe. Recently, an investigation of the case was speeded up and thus team of the Crime Branch, EOW, Jammu thoroughly analyzed the suspected bank accounts of the accused. Soon after further clues were struck, CB team conducted raids at several premises in Indore & Delhi and succeeded in recovering the entire remaining misappropriated amount to the tune of rupees 1,10,00,000.00 which is a breakthrough.

With this huge recovery made by Crime Branch Jammu, the entire misappropriated amount of Jamkash Vehicleads Pvt Ltd has been recovered and further investigation is underway.