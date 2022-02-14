Srinagar: An elderly Kashmiri woman is winning hearts for pronouncing names of animals and vegetables in the English language.

A video of an elderly woman seemingly in her early 80s and donning traditional attire is circulating on social media.

In the video, a young man is asking the elderly woman to identify certain fruits, vegetables, and animals in English.

The elderly woman identifies every veggie, fruit, and animal successfully but with a unique accent.

From ‘Kyaet’ to cat and ‘Spanish’ to spinach, the elderly woman pronounces them with confidence.

Syed Sleet Shah who has uploaded this video has beautifully put a caption that ‘learning for humans is a consistent process’.

“The circle of life! They taught us how to talk when we were babies and how the turntables! What is even wholesome is that learning is a consistent process in life!” reads the caption.

Tweeples are in awe of Daadi. The video has notched hundreds of shares and likes.

Nasser Ganai, a prominent journalist, reacted to the video by posting a comment, “Yes, loving it. especially her cat’s pronunciation, it is also Kashmiri and so good.”

Another senior journalist commented “Cute”. The other Twitter users reacted to the video as “treasure, adorable and Amazing”.