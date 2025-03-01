SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha urged all the Universities of J&K to set up Artificial Intelligence (AI) labs for cutting-edge research and innovation.

Sinha was addressing the ‘National Science Day’ seminar at the University of Kashmir.

Speaking on the unprecedented technological advancement taking place globally, the Lieutenant Governor said the AI Lab will be a separate entity within the Science & Technology Department through multidisciplinary collaboration with industry, researchers, educators, and technologists.

“We cannot imagine a future without AI. It will have a profound impact on every aspect of our lives, and that’s why it is critical to enable our youth to develop their AI knowledge, reskilling and upskilling the workforce to keep up with AI trends and to make J&K UT more competitive.

Lieutenant Governor extended his greetings on the occasion and paid tributes to renowned scientist Sir C.V. Raman. This year, the theme for National Science Day is “Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat”.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the promotion of advancements in Science & Technology, knowledge exchange, and fostering creativity and innovation for a sustainable future.

AI Labs in the Universities will directly coordinate with local industries for the integration of discoveries and innovation of AI into businesses. The research will also focus on the current status of AI use and ways to enhance its adoption to boost productivity and profit,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further asked the Universities to adopt a flexible approach towards AI and offer short-term courses, keeping in mind the rapid advancement of AI and according to the industry trends.

The Lieutenant Governor said, “Scientists, Technologist,s and Entrepreneurs will power the journey of Viksit Bharat. They will drive India’s scientific and technological progress and provide a strong foundation for the innovation ecosystem of Jammu Kashmir.

Shortly, AI will be most needed by health and emergency services workers, industry managers, and social and business leaders. It will be the responsibility of all AI labs of Universities to conduct workshops and weekly training modules for them so that our entire workforce in J&K becomes AI-literate, and leaders from various sectors are also better equipped to make the right decision”.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the students and the faculty members to collectively work on integrated action through a five-year plan to use the power of new technology like AI in the development of Jammu Kashmir.

Along with path-breaking discoveries, our focus should also be on innovations that provide solutions to the challenges of different sectors at the local level. We also have to pay special attention to the fact that technology like AI should be according to ethical standards and be free from any kind of bias, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the valuable contribution of Kashmir University in the scientific innovation and education sector.

Prof. Ajit Kembhavi, an Emeritus Professor, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), and Prof. Anil Bharadwaj, Director Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad, who joined through virtually, spoke on Astronomy for Citizen and progress of Space Science in India, respectively.

The seminar was organised by the Department of Physics, University of Kashmir, in collaboration with Vigyan Bharati, New Delhi, commemorating the discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ made by Sir C.V. Raman.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the Synthetic Athletic Track Surface at the Kashmir University campus.

Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Sh Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/Secretary, Science & Technology Department; Dr. Som Dev Bharadwaj, Organizing Secretary, Vigyan Bharati; and scientists, faculty members, and youth in large numbers were present.