Can’t allow people to encroach public properties: Waqf chairperson 

SRINAGAR: ‌Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today visited Barthana Qamarwari in Srinagar to take stock of the unutilised Waqf land there.

She was accompanied by the revenue officials for on the spot demarcation of the land which had remained abandoned for decades which had led to the partial encroachment of the property from a few residents of the locality.

Dr Andrabi issued orders on the spot for the retrieval of the encroached part of the land and formulation of a plan for the fencing after the demarcation process is complete. She said that the Waqf Board took action on many such abandoned properties of the Waqf which were allowed to be encroached because of the inaction and irresponsible attitudes of earlier Boards.

“We cannot allow people to encroach or misuse the properties donated by our ancestors for the collective good. The Board will take suitable action for utilizing this property in the interest of the community at large and ee expect all the local people’s cooperation”, said Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.

Later speaking to the media Waqf Board Chairperson said that during the past two years, the Board has successfully retrieved many such assets from the misuse or encroachment throughout J&K with public cooperation and this move will continue in future too. Replying to a question from the media Dr Andrabi said that the Board was busy in making all preparations for Jumma-tul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr & Eid celebrations throughout Jammu & Kashmir.