‘Cannot play under this management’: Mohammad Amir announces indefinite break from Int’l cricket

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has said he is taking an indefinite break from international cricket because of differences with the current management.

Amir said in a video interview with Pakistani channel Samaa that he would be reaching Pakistan in a few more days (from Sri Lanka, where he has been playing the Lanka Premier League) and release a more detailed note stating his reasons, but said that it is clear to him that he cannot continue playing for under the current management.

“I have been tortured,” Amir said in the video.

The left-arm pacer, who arrived onto the scene in a T20I game against England in June 2009, participated in 147 international fixtures in which he took 259 wickets. He was part of the Pakistan squad which won the 2009 World T20I and was also part of the side that won the Champions Trophy title in 2017.

The 28-year-old Amir was announced as new acquisition by Pune Devils in the Abu Dhabi T10 League earlier on Thursday.