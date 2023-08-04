WASHINGTON: In a significant development, the US Congress has taken steps towards recognizing Islam as a major religion, underscoring its vital role in promoting peace and harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The resolution was introduced by Representative Al Green of Texas and received support from Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Andre Carson. This comes amidst renewed efforts to counter attempts to portray Islam as a radical faith and aims to discourage anti-Islamic actions, such as the desecration of the Holy Quran.

Representative Green, a Democrat from Texas and a member of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus has been vocal in opposing measures such as President Trump’s immigration ban from Muslim countries and a previous attempt in 2015 to label Islam as a radical religion.

On July 28, the House received the resolution, which seeks to foster greater understanding and respect for the Islamic faith within American society, and subsequently referred it to the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

The resolution’s text provides an overview of the fundamental beliefs and practices of Islam, highlighting that the term “Islam” signifies “submission to the will of God” and “peace.” It acknowledges the Holy Quran as the primary scripture of Islam, revered by Muslims as a book of divine guidance. Additionally, the resolution emphasizes that Islam is the second-largest religion globally and is experiencing rapid growth, with approximately two billion adherents worldwide, including 3,500,000 Muslims living in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this resolution, proponents aim to promote a broader understanding of Islam and its principles, countering misconceptions and fostering an atmosphere of inclusivity and tolerance within the nation. The measure represents a significant step forward in recognizing the contributions and significance of Islam in shaping diverse societies worldwide.