New Delhi, Oct 18: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners.

Briefing reporters about the decisions of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will be implemented from July 1 this year.

“Dearness Allowance for Central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners has been increased by 4 per cent. The DA hike will be implemented from 1, July 2023,” he said.

The decision will benefit 48.67 lakh Central Government Employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners.

The minister said the decision has come in the festival season and will benefit both the central government employees and pensioners.