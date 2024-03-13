Burglary case solved within 12 hours

BARAMULLA: Police in Baramulla have solved a burglary case by arresting three accused persons involved in the commission of crime and recovered stolen property from their possession.

Police Station Sheeri received a written complaint from one person namely Abdul Aziz Bhat @Bhat Traders son of Abdul Ahad resident of Sheeri stating therein that his salesmen namely Zubair Ahmad Mir son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Gantamulla Bala has stolen hardware/sanitary & other items worth 6 lacs from the shop.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 11/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Sheeri and investigation was initiated.

An investigation team comprising of SHO PS Sheeri & other officer/ officials of PS Sheeri under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla was constituted.

During the course of investigation, CCTV footage was collected and analysis of CCTV footage has revealed the involvement of salesman and his other two associates in the commission of crime. They were identified as Wali Mohd Bhat son of Ali Mohd resident of Bimar Boniyar & Zubair Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rashid resident of Budmulla Sheeri. Subsequently they were arrested.

Stolen property worth 5 lacs was recovered from their possession and further investigation is going on and more recoveries are expected.