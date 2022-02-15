BUDGAM: Acting on a specific tip off Police station Budgam initiated a probe on a group of car jackers/thieves operating in Budgam involved in car theft in other parts of Kashmir valley and also from outside the UT of J&K.

As per the police statement, the modus operandi of the said gang was to lift cars ,change their registration numbers (sometimes even change the body colour of stolen vehicle), prepare fake/forged documents and then sell the car on cheaper rates.

After preliminary verification of the information, a Case FIR number 28/2022 U/S 379,120-B,468-IPC was registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation into the matter was started.

During the course of investigation, police party of police station Budgam raided various places/locations in the district and recovered 11 stolen cars/motor cycles.

The recovered vehicles include

a Hyundai Creta.Colour White.

Two Vitara Brezas, an Alto K10,

Alto 800, a Maruti Baleno and a few two wheelers.

Four persons namely Firdous Ahmed Beigh son of Abdul Rashid Beigh resident of Nasrullahpora Budgam,

Ajaz Ahmed Mandoo son of Bashir Ahmed Mandoo resident of Rawalpora,Irshad Ahmed Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhatresident of Bugroo Khansahib and Reyaz Ahmad son of Abdul Gani resident of Nasrullapora Budgam have been arrested.

Till now the involvement of 03 more persons has been established,

However, due to multiple raids during the recovery of stolen vehicles, the said persons are evading their arrest. More arrests and recoveries of stolen vehicles in the instant case are expected during investigation of the instant case, Police said.