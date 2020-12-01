BSF officer killed in Pakistan sniper fire in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed in a sniper attack by the Pakistani army from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Tuesday.

Reports said that the Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and targeted an Assistant Sub Inspector of the border guarding force, who was on duty at a post along the LoC, with sniper fire.

The officer, who was critically injured in the attack, later succumbed later, reports added.

They identified the officer as ASI P. Jatha of 59 Battalion of BSF.