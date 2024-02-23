BSF Jawan from Kashmir Dies in West Bengal

SRINAGAR: A Border Security Forces (BSF) Jawan from North Kashmir’s Kupwara district died after drowning in a river in West Bengal on Thursday evening.

Quoting official sources, Kashmir Scroll reported that Reyaz Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Ahmad Rather from the Macncher Lolab area of Kupwara, who served as a BSF Jawan stationed in West Bengal, lost his life due to drowning on Thursday evening.

Reyaz Ahmad was involved in boat patrolling when strong winds struck. The boat he occupied capsized, leading to Reyaz’s drowning in the river.

“Soon after a rescue operation was launched at the site which ended with the recovery of the body of the drowned trooper this morning. The mortal remains of Reyaz are arriving today in his hometown for last rites,” officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)