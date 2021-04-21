BSF demands FIR against ‘Pakistani’ pigeon; police in dilemma

In a interesting developent, the BSF has sought registration of an FIR against a pigeon which “intruded” into India from Pakistan, throwing Punjab Police in a dilemma to the point of seeking legal opinion on it.

The pigeon perched itself on the shoulder of a Border Security Force soldier at the Rorawala post in Amritsar last Saturday, apparently after flying across the border, news agency PTI quoted an official saying.

A small piece of paper with a “contact number” was wrapped around its leg, the official said in the report.

The BSF personnel handed over the bird to the police with a demand in writing for taking legal action.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dhruv Dahiya told PTI that the BSF demanded registration of an FIR against the pigeon.

“As the pigeon is a bird, I don’t think an FIR can be registered against it. But we have referred the matter to our legal experts for their opinion,” he said, according to the report.

The number tagged on the pigeon’s leg is being analysed, he said.

Pigeons have been “captured” earlier as well in border areas with security forces suspecting espionage attempts. Homing pigeons can be used to courier information and the tags can carry coded messages.

Or the birds can be innocent, tagged with identification numbers by their keepers.

For now, the pigeon is being kept at the Khangarh police station.

(With inputs from PTI)