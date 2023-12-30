SRINAGAR: Khyber Cement, one of the leading cement conglomerates from Jammu & Kashmir has now launched its innovative Calendar for the year 2024. Khyber Cement strongly believes in creating structures like relationships that stand the test of time and focusing on the same theme, this year’s integral design element is ‘The Bridges of Kashmir’.

Khyber Cement’s Calendar for 2024 celebrates the bridges of Jammu & Kashmir that serve as the lifeline connecting communities and preserving the rich cultural and historical heritage of the valley. This calendar signifies the towering values of integrity and progress of Jammu & Kashmir, as reflected in the bridges that dot its picturesque landscapes. Khyber Cement, is proud to be an integral part of this journey, supporting strength and transition of the state of Jammu & Kashmir and being an important contributor towards it.

At Khyber Cement, the responsibility of creating structures like relationships is of pristine importance. Strong fundamentals and an inherent core vision to strengthen the region of Kashmir and its surroundings lies at the heart of Khyber Cement. This picturesque calendar portrays the culmination of strength and beauty with the hallmark imagery of Kashmir’s bridges that play a pivotal role in connecting the entire region together. An important aspect that drives the economic and cultural growth of a region that is geographically vast.

Hamida Akhter (JKAS), General Manager, District Industries Center, Srinagar J&K, said, “Kashmir is an inseparable part of Khyber Cement’s DNA. Khyber Cement takes utmost pride in belonging to the region and reflecting its shades in all manners of our work. The specially designed calendar for 2024 portrays different ‘Bridges of Kashmir’ that stand as an unwavering testament towards its beauty and fortitude. One of the most integral part of Kashmir’s landscape, the bridges play a key role in offering access to all corners of the region fostering all round development.”

Khyber Cement continues its stride towards enhancing the well-being of Jammu and Kashmir, persistently striving to rehabilitate the environment. While following ethical and visionary practices, helping the company successfully expand into several businesses they also provided sponsorships to numerous organizations and an assortment of noteworthy causes.