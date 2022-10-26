Srinagar: Kashmir Weather, a private forecasting portal, said a western disturbance may cause light rain/snow activities in J&K on Oct 31 night and November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the current forecast, mostly dry weather is expected till October 31.

Kashmir Weather said between November 5 and 10, there are chances of moderate rain/snow activities as back-to-back WDs will continue to affect J&K.

It is still too early to make any accurate predictions since there are many days to go before then.

To be on the safe side, farmers should begin harvesting crops and cutting unwanted branches of trees, as a precautionary measure.