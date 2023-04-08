Over a week after 25-year-old Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead in a hotel room in Varanasi, her boyfriend Samar Singh, has been arrested in Ghaziabad.

Akanksha was quite a popular face in the Bhojpuri film industry and she had starred in several films including ‘Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’ (Bhopuri) and ‘Veeron ke Veer’.

Samar Singh, who is a singer, has been accused of abetting the actress’ suicide by Akanksha’s mother and he had been absconding since her demise.

Samar Singh’s brother Sanjay Singh has also been named as another accused in the complaint filed by Akanksha’s mother and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

According to media reports, Samar was nabbed by the police in Ghaziabad on Friday morning.

The singer was reportedly planning to fly abroad, however, when the cops got a whiff of it, they informed all the airports to not identify him and not let him leave the country.

Both Samar and Sanjay had fled Varanasi on the day Akanksha was found dead in a hotel room in the city. She was found hanging inside a hotel room in Varanasi on March 26.

Her mother had lodged a case against Samar and Sanjay and accused them of harassing her. She also claimed that Samar used to beat her daughter and that his brother had threatened to kill her.

Akanksha’s post-mortem report also revealed the presence of an unknown liquid in her stomach and injury marks on her wrist.