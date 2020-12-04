Boxer Vijender singh questions Bollywood actors’ silence on farmers protest, says where are they now?

Ace Indian boxer Vijender Singh has questioned the silence of some of the biggest names in Bollywood on the ongoing farmers’ protests in Delhi.

The Olympian and former world championship medalist boxer posted a photo on Facebook showing Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher who have all played Punjabi characters on screen with a caption “Where are they now”.

He also got into a spat with actress Kangana Ranaut who was involved in another tussle with Diljit Dosanjh who has been vocal about the farmers’ issue.

Earlier, professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name The Great Khali had backed thousands of farmers who are protesting in Delhi.

“They will buy it for Rs 2 and sell it for Rs 200. The laws will also harm daily wage workers, roadside vendors; the common man will suffer. I will appeal to everyone to support the farmers so that the Centre is forced to accept their demands,” he said adding that “It will be tough for the Centre to deal with the farmers from Haryana and Punjab.”