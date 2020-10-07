Bombay HC grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and three others in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

Rhea has been lodged in the jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the past one month was arrested her for procuring drugs through Showik and supplying them to Rajput. They have been booked by the NCB under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The actress was sent to Mumbai’s Byculla Jail on September 9, a day after she was arrested in the case.

On Tuesday, Rhea and her brother’s judicial custody was extended till October 20.