SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has stated that it promptly responded to a bomb threat call received by a private school in Jammu. However, upon thorough investigation, it was determined to be a false alarm.

In a statement posted on X, the Jammu police confirmed that they conducted an extensive search and ensured the safety of the surrounding area. Subsequently, it was confirmed that the threat posed no genuine danger.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in relation to the incident and an investigation is currently underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jammu Police responded swiftly to a bomb threat made by an unidentified caller towards a private school. The area was thoroughly searched and secured. It was subsequently discovered that the threat was unfounded, leading to the registration of an FIR,” stated the police.