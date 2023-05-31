Mutlifacted actor Paresh Rawal has turned 68.

Born on May 30, 1955, to a Gujarati Hindu family, he was raised in Mumbai. He made his acting debut in 1985 with Sunny Deol-starrer Arjun. However, acting was not his first job. His first job was far away from the world of acting. He started his journey as a banker and worked at the Bank of Baroda. However, later, he went on to pursue his passion as an actor.

After his acting debut in 1985, he worked in several films but he was yet to get any recognition until 1994. His acting graph kicked off in 1994 with the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna in which he featured in double roles.

In around 40 years of acting career, Paresh has worked in over 200 films. Sparing a few, he has won the hearts of movie lovers as an actor and left ever-lasting impressions in their minds with his versatility. In his journey of around 4 decades, he has received a lot of appreciation and accolades.

Apart from his stellar onscreen performances, Paresh has no qualms in experimenting with his looks for movies. A few of his memorable onscreen avatars include the eunuch character in Tamanna, a bald look in Daud, a dual look in Andaz Apna Apna, the spec-clad avatar in Hera Pheri, an unshaven look, ugly teeth and a bizarre look in Malamaal Weekly and many more.

Paresh has come along a long way as an actor. Not just in Bollywood, the stellar actor has also left a mark in theatre and other regional movies.

On the work front, Paresh Rawal was last seen in Shehzada as Kartik Aryan’s father. Meanwhile, movie lovers are quite excited for his upcoming Hera Pheri 3, the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise which also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal characters. While earlier, Paresh Rawal portrayed the characters of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Ajit Doval, he is now all set to feature as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a movie.