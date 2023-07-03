Srinagar, July 3: Bollywood film producer and writer Ashok Sawhny ‘Sahil’ said that the film Industry is making a comeback to the valley almost after 30-years.

“I appreciate the J&K government’s move of rolling out a film policy for the smooth film shootings in the valley. This is definitely bringing more films, tourism and employment to the pristine valley,” Sawhny said in a statement issued here.

“Whether it is the film ‘Haider’ or my upcoming film, I believe that Kashmir is the perfect destination for the film shootings. I have visited Switzerland almost fifty times but I have always failed to compare it with Kashmir’s nature and beauty. I am also planning to shoot my next film in the valley,” Sawhny said.

He said that the local artists of Kashmir are very talented. “In my upcoming film which has been shot in J&K, we have introduced the young artists to the world. We have also taken the young musicians from this place,” he said.

“I believe that if things continue to remain peaceful, Kashmir will have its own film Industry one day,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that Sawhny has produced and penned the lyrics of a Bollywood film recently which was completely shot in J&K’s Bhaderwah region. The film titled ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’ is likely to release in theatres in July end.

The 85-year-old film producer and a poet said he has spent his childhood days in Kashmir. “I was born in Lahore (now in Pakistan) in 1937 and my family moved to New Delhi after the 1947 partition. My grandfather was posted as Chief Justice of J&K High Court in 1935. We used to visit Srinagar and Gulmarg. We used to have shikara rides and play golf. We also had a farm house in Srinagar,” he recalled.

Sawhny appealed to other producers of the industry to visit Kashmir and chose it as their favourite shooting destination.

He said that they are planning to release the first show of his upcoming film in Srinagar theatre. “I hope people will visit and watch it,” he added.