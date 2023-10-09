The body of non-local who had drowned in river Jhelum in Bohripora Sopore was fished out this morning.

Reports reaching said that a non-local had drowned in Jhelum on Sunday evening, after which a rescue operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the help of locals.

They said that the body has been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The deceased has been identified as Surindra Prasad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.