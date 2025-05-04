Boat capsize: Body of missing youth fished out

Srinagar, May 3: The body of a youth who went missing after a boat capsized in Dal Lake near Duck Park on Friday afternoon was recovered on Saturday morning by rescuers from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

An official said that the body of the missing youth, a resident of Chopan Mohalla in Rainawari, was found after a night-long suspension of rescue operations due to poor visibility.

He said the body was found after the search operation was resumed with the first light in the morning. He was identified as Taufeeq Ahmad Chopan, 24, a resident of Chopan Mohalla in Rainawari, Srinagar.

Earlier, the boat had overturned amid gusty winds, throwing two fishermen into the water. While one of them, Abdul Majeed Khosa of Rainawari, was rescued shortly after the incident, Chopan could not be traced despite multiple attempts on Friday.