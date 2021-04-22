Blind murder case solved, wife among two arrested in north Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: Baramulla police on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind murder case by arresting two accused including the wife of the deceased, saying that further investigation into the matter is going on.

“On intervening night of 8-9th March 2021, Muhammad Altaf Malik, 34, son of Ghulam Rasool Malik of Seriwarpora, son-in-law of Late Abdul Razaq Ganie was found dead near his cowshed at Renji area of Pattan. He was later buried by family members at Renji graveyard,” a police spokesman said in a statement issued .

Police said that on March 22, brother of the deceased submitted application for initiating inquest proceedings as he and his family members were suspicious regarding death of their brother.

“Accordingly as per formal orders of DM Baramulla, the dead body was exhumed and post mortem was conducted by a penal of Doctors from GMC Baramulla. After the receipt of interim Medical Report and the statements of some prime witnesses the inquest proceedings U/S 174 CrPC were converted into FIR vide number 62/2021 under section 302 IPC of PS Pattan,” police said.

The statement said that investigation was headed by SDPO Pattan alongwith his team. “SIT Team initiated a thorough investigation, activated all source and by using a blend of technical and human intelligence, Police could finally fix the radar on the wife of the deceased, Tasleema Begum. She was last seen with the deceased and was put to sustained questioning during which she disclosed the commission of the crime alongwith Ghulam Muhammad Dar, son of Muhammad Ramzan Dar of Renji,” it said.

The duo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the deceased a month before the occurrence as they were in an illegitimate relationship, police said, adding that on 8th March both gave a final touch to their plan and accordingly Tasleema called Ghulam Muhammad during night and they both bludgeoned Altaf to death.

“Thereafter they took the body and threw it near cowshed to conceal the manner of death and camouflage it as death due to slipping. Both the accused have been arrested, weapon of offence has been recovered on their disclosure while further investigation is in progress,” police said.