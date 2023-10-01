Ankara: A “terrorist attack” took place near Turkey’s parliament in Ankara on Sunday leaving two police officers injured, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said two attackers arrived in a commercial vehicle around 9:30 am (0630 GMT) “in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of the Interior, and carried out a bomb attack.”

“One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was neutralized,” the ministry added on social media, saying two officers received “minor injuries”.

The targeted district is home to several other ministries and the Turkish parliament, which was due to reopen today with an address from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Turkish media.

TV channel NTV reported gunfire in the cordoned-off district, where emergency services were in attendance.