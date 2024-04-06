BJP’s Kashmir unit celebrates 44th Foundation Day

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked its 44th Foundation Day with great zeal and enthusiasm throughout the region.

The celebrations took place at S1 Church Lane in Srinagar. The event was led by BJP National General Secretary and J&K Incharge Tarun Chug, along with General Secretary Sunil Sharma and Minister of State Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. It was attended by the entire BJP leadership, from grassroots-level workers to senior figures, demonstrating the party’s unity and commitment to its founding principles.

Among those present were District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat and other senior leaders and party workers.

Tarun Chug addressed the gathering, highlighting the party’s vision and achievements in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing its dedication to the region’s development, welfare, and unity.

Additionally, Foundation Day celebrations took place at the Party Headquarters in J-53 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, in the presence of BJP Vice President Sofi Yousuf, Seh Prabhari Rafiq Wani, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Srinagar Convenor Arif Raja, Vistaraks Mudasir Wani, Veer Saraf, Salinder Singh, Ashraf Azad, Er. Showkat Gayoor, GN Namthali and others.

The celebrations were organized across the entire region by the District Presidents, fostering a festive atmosphere. This occasion reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to working for the betterment of Jammu and Kashmir and its people.

The festivities underscored the BJP’s growing presence and influence in the region as it continues to build on its successes and pursue its agenda in the years ahead.