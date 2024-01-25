SRINAGAR: In a dynamic and engaging event, the Bhartiya Janata Party Youth Wing orchestrated a live interaction session today at Amar Singh Club, featuring the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This special event was part of the Namo Nav Matdata program, aimed at connecting with the youth and encouraging active participation in the democratic process.

The gathering witnessed a significant turnout of hundreds of new voters eager to engage with the Prime Minister of the Namo Nav Matdata program.

Other Senior Leaders who were also present at the occasion Altaf Thakur – Spokesperson, Bilal parray- National Executive Member BJYM, Sahil Bashir bhat Social Media Incharge J&K, Mir Asim – Vice President BJYM, Umar Jan – State Secretary BJYM and Khalid Bakal – IT incharge BJYM.

One of the highlights of the occasion was the successful registration of over 100 new voters, underscoring the event’s commitment to promoting civic responsibility and ensuring the inclusion of the youth in the democratic fabric of the nation.

BJP General Secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, a prominent figure within the BJP, addressed the gathering and shared insights on the importance of youth involvement in shaping the future of the country. Ashok Koul’s impassioned speech resonated with the audience, emphasizing the pivotal role that every new voter plays in influencing the democratic landscape.

The Namo Nav Matdata program continues to make strides in connecting with the youth and fostering an environment of active political participation. The Bhartiya Janata Party remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of voters, ensuring their voices are heard, and collectively steering the nation towards progress.