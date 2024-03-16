BJP will win 400 seats in LS elections: Chugh

SRINAGAR: Tarun Chugh, BJP National General Secretary & Prabhari J&K and Ravinder Raina, President J&K BJP accompanied by Dr. Narinder Singh, National Secretary, Dr. Nirmal Singh, Parliamentary Cluster Incharge, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Lok Sabha) & candidate for Jammu-Reasi parliamentary constituency in Parliament election 2024, and Ashok Koul, General Secretary (organization), addressed a meeting of Jammu-Reasi parliamentary constituency core group at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Tarun Chugh, on the occasion, stressed that the mood of country is in favour of BJP. He said that the 10 years report card of Modi Govt is full of achievements and it will help BJP to win 400 seats. He said that policies and programmes of Modi government has brought vast changes in the lives of poor and needy as 4 crore people have got houses under PM Awas yojana, 80 crore people are getting free ration, 14 crore people have got tap water connections after independence, 11 crore have got free gas connections under Ujwala yojana, 12 crore toilets have been constructed for poor, 60 crore people have got medical cover under Ayushman Bharat scheme and there is 100 percent medical cover in Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of 370 and 35A has brought peace, prosperity and progress in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh further said that zero tolerance towards terrorism and the will to take bold decisions are appreciated by the people at large, which will give the BJP a decisive victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections to pave the way for the BJP to form the govt for a third consecutive term under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said the BJP is committed towards the security of the country and works for its unity and integrity.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, focused on the hundred percent coverage of the voters and the areas by the party leaders. He asked the senior leaders of the party present in the Jammu-Reasi parliamentary constituency core group to approach every single voter in this Parliament election. He especially focused on the youth voters. Stressing that the “Yagya of Democracy will not be complete without the complete participation by the youth”, he asked the senior leaders of the party to encourage the youth of J&K to vote for the nation by voting in heavy numbers for the Modi government in the Parliament elections 2024.