BJP  will not allow reservation to be withdrawn: Chugh

JAMMU, SEPTEMBER 20: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand for a stronger Jammu and Kashmir with peace and prosperity. Today, there is a need to look at Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India, and our commitment to uphold the peace and prosperity of the region stands firm. There is a need to realise Jammu and Kashmir developing in all spheres, improving the lives of all citizens.

He further added “The developments taken in Jammu and Kashmir so far are witness to the journey of Jammu and Kashmir on the path of development under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi . People of Jammu and Kashmir need to stand united to voice for the peace and prosperity of the region. This is possible only by a party which believes in the firm ideals of national integration with the concept of ‘Antyodaya’ and in the present time our Prime minister leading the nation with “ Sab ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab ka Vishwas’

Chugh called on the people of the region to recognize the government led by Narendra Modi in abrogating Articles 370 and 35A, making the region an integral part of India, and not to fall for the divisive and separatist agenda of NC, Congress and PDP parties, which speak of restoring Article 370 and removing the reservation. Chugh hit back Congress and NC for their alignment with the agenda of Pakistan.

Chugh affirmed, saying, “Under Modi leadership, our government has taken every measure to counter strike neighboring Pakistan whenever there has been an attempt on the integrity and unity of our country.”

Chugh further remarked strongly referring to Omar abdullah ” on the reservation given to Gujjar and Pahadi’s, we will not allow it be taken back even after ten births” Chugh referred on the various schemes and development plans for the region and said “the region is bound to progress like never before.”

Chugh said “The people of Jammu and Kashmir identify themselves as part of the country where democracy is thriving, and the progress of the region is happening like never before. This is being made possible with the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ and people are experiencing the positive changes made in their lives by the Modi governance”.

Chugh recalled the sacrifices made by Shyama Prasad Mukherji for ending Article 370 and his opposition to two symbols, two laws, and two constitutions. Mukherjee fought for Jammu and Kashmir to be an integral part of India, and Chugh reaffirmed, “There can only be one flag, one head and one constitution in the country.” Chugh added, “We need a Viksit Jammu Kashmir for a Viksit Bharat,” and called on the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote for BJP.