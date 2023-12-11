Bharatiya Janata Party welcomes the decision given by the Honorable Supreme Court regarding Article 370. The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court has upheld the decision given to remove Section 370 and 35A, its process and objective.

The government of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done the historic work of including Jammu and Kashmir in the main ideology of the country, for this I and crores of our workers express our heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister,” he says on X (formerly Twitter).

