Srinagar, December 9: BJP UT Chief Ravinder Raina, accompanied by other party leaders, visited the residence of late Masroor Wani in Eidgah area of the city.

During the visit, BJP UT President Ravinder Raina, along with leaders Sofi Yousuf, Dr Ali Muhammad, Arif Raja, Ashok Bhat, Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Er. Sahil Bashir, and Salinder Singh, expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

The leaders’ presence underscores the BJP’s solidarity and support in recognizing the sacrifice made by Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, reflecting unity within the community during this challenging time.

Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani succumbed to injuries sustained over in a tragic incident in Srinagar’s Eidgah area. Ravinder Raina remarked that Wani’s unwavering dedication and ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation will remain an inspiration for all.

The BJP leaders stand with the Jammu and Kashmir Police fraternity, mourning his loss and standing in solidarity with his family, honouring his legacy of bravery and commitment.

Raina highlighted Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani’s exceptional dedication and commitment to duty within the Jammu and Kashmir Police Force, emphasizing that his courage and selfless service will forever be remembered and cherished.