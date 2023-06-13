Police in Uttar Pradesh arrested the wife of Nishank Garg, the 38-year-old BJP leader who was found shot dead at his house in the Kasba Bazar area in the Kankarkhera locality earlier in the day, and booked her for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police investigation revealed that Garg, who was head of the media wing of the ruling party in Meerut, and his wife Sofia, 32, had a fierce verbal fight at around 1 am Saturday, after which she went to her parent’s place nearby along with their two minor kids. According to the police, she locked the main gate of her house before she left.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old’s brother Gaurav had lodged a complaint against Sonia, based on which a case of culpable homicide was registered and she was arrested. She was produced before a court that sent her to judicial custody, police said.

The SSP said during interrogation, Sonia stated that Mr Garg wanted to kill her using a country-made pistol but in a fight, a shot was fired, and the bullet hit her husband and he died.

On Saturday, Mr Garg’s body was found at his house in Govindpuri under suspicious circumstances with a bullet wound to his chest, police had said then. Sonia had claimed that Mr Garg committed suicide early Saturday.

In her statement to police earlier, Sonia had also claimed that her husband got extremely drunk on Friday night and thrashed her.