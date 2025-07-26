BJP leader calls on Tourism & Culture Minister

NEW DELHI, JULY 26: Senior BJP Leader and DDC Member Srinagar, Er. Aijaz Hussain called onUnion Minister for Tourism & Culture, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, Er. Aijaz Hussain discussed key initiatives to boost sustainable tourism in Jammu & Kashmir, including the establishment of eco-tourism huts in ecologically sensitive areas such as Aru Valley, Pahalgam, and other scenic locations. He highlighted the immense potential of eco-friendly tourism infrastructure in generating livelihoods while preserving the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Er. Hussain also proposed the launch of a nationwide tourism promotion campaign titled #ChaloKashmir, aimed at reviving tourism confidence in the Valley, especially post the recent Pahalgam incident. The campaign would showcase Kashmir’s natural beauty, improved security, cultural heritage, and unique travel experiences through digital outreach, tourism fairs, and collaborations with travel operators across the country.

The Minister appreciated the suggestions and assured full support from the Ministry of Tourism & Culture to enhance sustainable tourism in Jammu & Kashmir. He further informed that the National Eco-Tourism Policy is at its final stage and will be announced soon, paving the way for sustainable tourism infrastructure across the country, including Jammu & Kashmir.

Speaking after the meeting, Hussain said: “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat we are determined to make Jammu & Kashmir a global tourism hub. Eco-friendly initiatives and nationwide campaigns like #ChaloKashmir will open new avenues for development and employment for our youth.”