BJP leader attends I-Day celebrations of Colombia

NEW DELHI, JULY 18: Senior BJP leader and DDC Member Srinagar, Er. Aijaz Hussain, invited by H.E. Ambassador Victor Echeverri Jaramillo, Ambassador of Colombia to India, on the occasion of the 215th Independence Day celebrations of Colombia, held in New Delhi.

Extending his warm greetings to the Ambassador and the people of Colombia, Er. Aijaz Hussain conveyed heartfelt wishes on their national day. He expressed confidence that bilateral relations between India and Colombia will continue to grow stronger, especially through technology collaborations, academic partnerships, and student exchange programs, which are paving the way for mutual growth and understanding.

While addressing the gathering, Ambassador Victor Echeverri Jaramillo strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, and reaffirmed that Colombia stands in solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

The event was attended by diplomats, dignitaries, and representatives from various countries, celebrating the enduring spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.