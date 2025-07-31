BJP Lal Chowk holds constituency-level meeting

SRINAGAR, JULY 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lal Chowk Constituency unit held a significant organizational meeting today at Rajbagh, Srinagar. The gathering witnessed enthusiastic participation from local party workers and received a major boost as prominent workers from various other political parties joined the BJP, reflecting the party’s expanding outreach and growing trust among the people.

During the meeting, BJP Srinagar General Secretary Nasrullah Matoo addressed the gathering and presented a detailed update on the ongoing booth committee formation in Lal Chowk Constituency. He commended the hard work of grassroots workers and underlined the strategic importance of strengthening booth-level structures for meaningful public engagement.

Constituency General Secretary Mohd Hussain extended warm thanks to all attendees, recognizing their active involvement and ongoing contribution to the party’s growth at the local level. Constituency President Lalchowk Umer Shafi appreciated the team’s unity and dedication, emphasizing that consistent grassroots efforts will lead to a stronger organizational foundation.

Constituency Vice Presidents Nazir Hussain and Mehraj U Din, along with Senior BJP Leader Tariq Ahmad, also addressed the gathering. They spoke about the various initiatives undertaken by the Lal Chowk Constituency unit during Muharram, particularly the outreach programs, community support measures, and coordination efforts to ensure peaceful observance of the holy month. Their efforts were widely appreciated by both party workers and the local community.

Senior BJP Leader and DDC Member Srinagar, Er. Aijaz Hussain, delivered the keynote address, stressing the importance of disciplined booth-level organization and sincere grassroots engagement. He urged all karyakartas to gear up for upcoming programs with unity, commitment, and energy. In a key announcement, Er. Aijaz Hussain declared that a grand bike rally will be organized from Panthachowk to Lal Chowk to mark the historic abrogation of Article 370. He appealed to all participants to wear helmets and maintain complete discipline during the rally, ensuring it reflects the spirit of responsible celebration and national pride.