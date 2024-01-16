Srinagar 16.jan. 2024– The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir extends heartfelt greetings to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion of the 357th Birth Anniversary of Guru Gobind Singhji, the tenth Sikh Guru and a revered spiritual leader.

Guru Gobind Singhji’s teachings of valor, sacrifice, and unity continue to inspire millions across the globe. As we commemorate this joyous occasion, we recognize the significant contributions of the Sikh community to the rich cultural tapestry of our nation.

In the spirit of unity in diversity, BJP Kashmir stands in solidarity with our Sikh brothers and sisters, acknowledging the importance of communal harmony and mutual respect. Guru Gobind Singhji’s message of righteousness and equality remains a guiding force for our diverse society.

On this sacred day, we join hands with the Sikh community in celebrating the values of compassion, tolerance, and selfless service advocated by Guru Gobind Singhji. May this occasion strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and communal amity in our region.

BJP Kashmir wishes everyone a joyous and harmonious celebration of Guru Gobind Singhji’s 357th Birth Anniversary.