BJP hosts media workshop

SRINAGAR: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) orchestrated a pioneering media workshop in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant milestone in the party’s communication strategy. Under the visionary leadership of Rajni Sethi, Media Head for Jammu and Kashmir & Spokesperson, along with BJP Media Incharge Kashmir Advocate Sajid Yousuf Shah. The workshop brought together prominent figures from both the media landscape and BJP leadership for an insightful exchange of ideas.

The meeting was held in the presence of the District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat, Srinagar General Secretary Adv Sujaat Rizvi, Srinagar General Secretary Mohd Hanief Bhat, Media Incharge Srinagar Saba Ali, Srinagar Parliamentary Committee Incharge and Co-Incharge Zaman Noor, Aamir Habib.

This groundbreaking workshop delved into the crucial role of media in amplifying the BJP’s vision and achievements, with Rajni Sethi leading an enlightening briefing session that underscored the power of media in shaping public opinion and fostering community engagement.

The event fostered a spirit of collaboration between BJP leadership and media representatives, emphasizing the necessity of transparent communication in advancing the party’s agenda and addressing public concerns.

The active participation of local media press and news channels enriched the discussion, providing valuable insights and perspectives. The workshop exemplified the BJP’s unwavering commitment to forging alliances and utilizing media as a catalyst for positive change in Srinagar and beyond.

As the workshop drew to a close, attendees expressed confidence in the strengthened synergy between the BJP and the media fraternity, heralding a new era of effective communication and outreach efforts in the region.