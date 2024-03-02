BJP holds media interaction program

GANDERBAL: In an attempt to strengthen communication and foster better understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the media, an interaction meeting was held at Townhall Ganderbal. The event brought together a diverse array of participants, including district media personalities, journalists, BJP Unit Ganderbal’s top leadership, and BJP Media Incharge and Co-Incharges. Chief Guest on the occasion Rajni Sethi was accompanied by Noor Zaman, and Amir Habib. The meeting was presided by General Secretary Manzoor Ahmad Bhat who was accompanied by other BJP senior leaders like Ruheena Shehzad, Ali Asgar Rizwi, Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, Shabir Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Ramzan, Javaid Ahmad Gaunchoo, Sajjad Ahmad, Shadab, Amir, Shahid and other Media Incharges and Co-Incharges.

State Spokesperson Rajni Sethi led the proceedings, engaging in insightful discussions with district media personalities and journalists. The meeting served as a platform to address pressing issues and concerns while also assuring avenues for redressal. Sethi emphasized the crucial role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy, stating, “Media plays a vital role in upholding the democratic values by informing, educating, and holding accountable the government and the public.” The state spokesperson was warmly welcomed by the local Journalist community.

During the second session of the interaction, Rajni Sethi conducted a training program specifically for the district media Incharges. The focus of the session was to enhance media outreach strategies of the BJP within the district. Through interactive sessions and workshops, participants gained valuable insights into effective communication techniques and media engagement practices. Rajni Sethi in her address praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare schemes and that BJP has worked with any discrimination.