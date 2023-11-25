Srinagar 25, Nov 2023 – BJP General Secretary (Organization) Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh Shri Ashok Koul convened a significant meeting with the District Presidents of Kashmir division, Incharges of Kashmir, Seh Prabharis, Party Spokesperson, Media Incharge Kashmir, Social Media Incharge Kashmir, Morcha Presidents, and BJYM Vice President. The focus of this pivotal gathering was to strategize and prepare for the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

Koul emphasizing the need for meticulous planning and readiness, underlined the importance of conducting an organization-wide review meeting. He articulated the imperative to update existing Booth lists and thoroughly prepare the groundwork for the imminent electoral process.

“This meeting marks a pivotal moment for our party’s preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections. It is imperative that we conduct a comprehensive review of our organization and gear ourselves up effectively for the challenges ahead,” stated Ashok Koul.

The meeting underscored the BJP’s commitment to proactive and strategic measures in ensuring robust representation and effective engagement in the electoral process within Kashmir.

Furthermore, Mr Ashok. Koul reiterated the significance of thorough preparation, emphasizing the need for coordination and synchronized efforts to secure a strong position in the forthcoming elections.

The BJP General Secretary’s directives have set the tone for a focused and determined approach within the party, signaling a proactive stance in gearing up for the upcoming political landscape.