SRINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul, spearheaded a pivotal meeting at the Town Hall in Mattan, engaging with BJP sector incharges and booth presidents of the Anantnag district. The session was marked by insightful discussions, strategic planning, and a collective vision for the growth and empowerment of the region.

In attendance were esteemed leaders, including Rafiq Wani (Seh-prabhari Kashmir), Adv. Sajid Yousuf (Media Incharge Kashmir), Er. Sahil Bashir (Incharge Social Media Kashmir), District President Anantnag Adv. Wajahat, Vice President Anantnag Rakesh Koul, and other senior members, who collectively reflected the party’s commitment to grassroots-level engagement and community development.

During the meeting, Ashok Koul emphasized the importance of strengthening the party’s presence at the grassroots level and fostering a sense of responsibility among the sector incharges and booth presidents. Discussions ranged from organizational strategies to community outreach programs, with a focus on amplifying the party’s message of inclusivity, development, and good governance.

Addressing the gathering, Koul stated, “Our success lies in the dedication and enthusiasm of our ground-level workers. This meeting is a platform to exchange ideas, address challenges, and reinforce our commitment to serving the people of Anantnag. Together, we will work towards realizing the aspirations of the community and contributing to the development of the region.”

The event concluded with a renewed sense of unity and purpose among the party members, echoing the BJP’s commitment to inclusive growth and development in Jammu and Kashmir.