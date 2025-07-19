BJP Dist Sgr strengthens ‘grassroots connect’

SRINAGAR, JULY 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Srinagar, under the leadership of District President Adv. Sheikh Salman, carried out a significant outreach programme with visits to Eidgah and Fakir Gujri areas of Srinagar. He was accompanied by Vice Presidents Hilal Ahmad Wani and Nadeem Qasba, and General Secretary Javiad Ahmad Sofi.

During the visit, the BJP delegation met with local residents, community elders, and youth to understand their pressing issues and concerns. The interaction focused on addressing developmental challenges, civic problems, and the need for better infrastructure and public services in these areas.

At Fakir Gujri, Adv. Sheikh Salman emphasized the BJP’s commitment to working at the grassroots level and assured that the grievances raised by the people would be taken up with the concerned departments for redressal. He also reiterated the party’s focus on inclusive growth and community engagement. The team also took the opportunity to discuss the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Jammu and Kashmir, encouraging locals to become stakeholders in the new developmental journey of the region. The leaders highlighted the need for political awareness and the importance of active participation in strengthening democratic institutions.

The visit concluded with a pledge to continue such interactions regularly and further consolidate the party’s presence in the interiors of Srinagar. The leadership expressed satisfaction over the response of the public and vowed to build a strong and service-oriented BJP in Srinagar District.