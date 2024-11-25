BJP conducts membership review meet with Mahila Morcha

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 25: BJP Membership Incharge Kashmir Arif Raja, and Mudasir Ahmad Wani, Senior BJP Leader, held a significant BJP Membership Review Meeting with members of the BJP Mahila Morcha at the party’s office, J-53 Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar.

The meeting focused on reviewing the progress of membership drives across Kashmir and emphasized the critical role of Mahila Morcha in strengthening the grassroots presence of the party. Both leaders appreciated the efforts of the Mahila Morcha members in mobilizing women and ensuring their active participation in BJP activities.

Arif Raja highlighted the importance of expanding BJP’s reach and called for renewed efforts to bring more members into the party fold. “The success of any political movement depends on its connection with the people, and membership drives are an integral step in achieving this,” he remarked.

Mudasir Ahmad Wani praised the dedication of the Mahila Morcha and assured them of the party’s support in addressing the challenges they face. He stated, “Women are the backbone of our society and our party. Their involvement in politics ensures inclusive development and strengthens democracy.”

The meeting concluded with a detailed action plan for future membership initiatives and strategies to engage more women from various regions of Kashmir.