Believe it or not, a French company has issued a diktat prohibiting its employees from using water after attending nature’s call.

In the notification, the company stated, “For the attention of all toilet users. It’s normal in France to wipe oneself with toilet paper and then wash the hands with soap.”

We are in 2022,French companies restrict and will impose sanctions against Muslims using water in toilet.

The statement said «if someone has been found with bottle or plastic goblet in toilet will be severely punished»



Be forced to do exactly like French king Louis 16.#France pic.twitter.com/zx1K7ozN6W — Idriss Sihamedi (@IdrissSihamedi) October 9, 2022

“Using the hand to wipe oneself and then washing it with running water in a plastic bottle is totally contrary to the basic rules of hygiene that are in place in this business. Therefore the first person who is caught entering these toilets with a plastic bottle or a container filled with water will be very severely sanctioned,” read the notification.

Pertinently, washrooms in the west generally don’t have water sprays attached to the toilet seat. Muslims take water guns, water bottles, and disposable glasses when they go to the toilet.