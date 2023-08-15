Srinagar, Aug 15 (KNO): Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that after a long gap foreign tourist arrivals have shown a surge as there has been 59 percent increase in foreign guest arrivals in the UT while negative travel advisories imposed by some countries are expected to be removed soon.

Addressing the Independence Day gathering at the highly fortified Bakshi Stadium here, the LG, as per the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the LG said that this year, so far 1.27 Cr tourists including foreigners visited J&K. “The figure includes a significant number of foreigners as well. This year we have witnessed a 59 percent increase in foreign tourist arrivals. This year’s successful G-20 summit helped give J&K a global push. The participants of 27 countries in the G-20 tourism working group meeting held in May in Srinagar, left with a positive message,” the LG said. “J&K is being recognized as a place of peace and nature’s beauty.” He said this year’s Amarnath Yatra didn’t not only attract devotees from the country but also foreign pilgrims as well.

He said that today J&K is recognized for its change that took place four years ago and the peaceful atmosphere. “I am sure that negative travel advisories imposed on J&K by some countries will be lifted shortly,” the LG said as per KNO.

He said that the administration is trying its best to ensure that a common person lives a life of his/her choice without any pressure or worry. “When I joined J&K as LG, three years ago, I didn’t make any promises and instead stated that I have come to fulfill promises,” LG Sinha.

He said that his administration is trying to see a smile on the face of every citizen of J&K. “We are committed to making J&K of peace, prosperity, and development. Today, new roads, rail lines, new power projects, airport terminals, Cinema halls, river fronts are coming up while much more is in the offing,” the LG said, adding that the administration in UT is working to shape the future of 1.30 Cr people of J&K.

He said that security forces are working hard to push the last nail in the coffin of terror and its eco-system. “Terror supported by the neighboring country acted as a Cancer for the society. We are committed to making J&K a terror-free place,” he said. The LG while paying tributes to security forces personnel who laid their lives while protecting the borders, said that the mountains of J&K are witnesses to the priceless sacrifices of jawans. “Today I salute the martyrs and want to assure their families that the entire J&K and the nation stands with them,” he said.

Talking about the change in J&K, the LG said that this year 1.27 Cr tourists visited J&K while Amarnath Yatra is going on peacefully. “For the first time in 34 years, the Muharram procession was allowed to pass through traditional routes,” he said. “Kashmir is witnessing home stays, tentage facilities, while film policy and opening of 300 new tourist destinations for tourists is something J&K is witnessing,” he said. The LG said that the J&K government will provide every possible opportunity for youth to excel in various fields. He said J&K witnesses 20 lakh e-transactions every day making it one of the digitally transformed places. The LG said that Azaadi Ka AmritKal will happen in 2047, and J&K will be counted as one of the country’s best and most progressive places—(KNO)