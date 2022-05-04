A hilarious Eid wish by Former India head coach Ravi Shastri to Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj is breaking the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI, tweeted Shastri.

Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uvmLzKvATI — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) May 3, 2022

Shami and Siraj are backbone of Team India’s bowling unit. Siraj plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore while Shami plies his trade for the Gujarat Titans.

Siraj has picked up 8 wickets in 10 matches for RCB this year. Shami, on the other hand, has been the leader of the GT bowling unit. The veteran India seamer has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches and is currently at number 7 in the Purple Cap holder’s list.

Shami, however, had an off day against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The right-arm seamer, who started brilliantly by removing the dangerous Jonny Bairstow for 1 in the third over, was taken to the cleaners later in the innings by Liam Livingstone.

ADVERTISEMENT

PBKS won the match by 8 wickets and four overs to spare. GT, however, still sits pretty at the top of the points table with 16 points to their name.

Siraj will be in action against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.