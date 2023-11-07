SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir government today posted Vidhi Kumar Birdi as Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vice Vijay Kumar.

Vijay Kumar has been made ADGP (Law &Order) Jammu and Kashmir.

“Vidhi Kumar Birdi is posted as IGP Kashmir vice Vijay Kumar. In addition, he shall also hold the charge of the post of IGP Armed Kashmir, till further orders,” said an order issued by Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner/ Additional Chief Secretary.

A 2003 batch IPC of AGMUT cadre, Birdi has served in different positions including DIG Central Kashmir Range. He was recently recalled from central deputation to head Kashmir Zone police.

Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as ADGP (Law &Order), J&K. A post in the rank of ADGP viz. ADGP (Law& Order), J&K, is temporarily added to the J&K Segment of AGMUT Cadre, in terms of 2nd proviso to sub-rule (2) of Rule 4 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, for a period of two years or till the post is held by said officer, whichever is earlier.

”It is further ordered zonal IGsP of Kashmir and Jammu shall report ADGP (Law &Order) under the overall command and control of DGP J&K,” the order said.