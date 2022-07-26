Shopian, Jul 26: Ministry of Power in association with National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) & Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) organized a Bijli Mahotsav at Kathohallan in Shopian district.

The Bijli Mahotsav was organized to highlight the key achievements of the power sector in the UT of J&K. The Bijli Mahotsav programs are being celebrated all over the country under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya for more public participation and getting across the development in the power sector to the citizens.

During the event, some key achievements included the addition of 169 Giga Watt generation capacity, the addition of 1.6 lakh Circuit Kilometers (ckm) of transmission lines, connecting the entire country into one grid running on one frequency, achievement of 100% village electrification in 2018 and 100% household electrification were highlighted.

On this occasion, the dignitaries highlighted the benefits of electricity and the unprecedented growth achieved by the power sector over the past few years. Various cultural programs, nukkad nataks were presented by renowned artists and school children. Besides, short films on the power sector were also screened.

On the occasion, Manager NHPC, Nasser S Bhat in his address said that the government is doing remarkable work in the power sector adding that the local administration is implementing various schemes with the help of the central government due to which the general public is greatly benefited.

District Development Council (DDC) chairperson, Bilqueesa Akhtar; DDC vice Chairperson, Irfan Manhas; ADDC, Manzoor Hussain; General Manager, NHPC, Lakhmi Chand; Executive Engineer KPDCL PDD, Er Mohammad Rashid Chowdary and various DDC members and other senior officials of the district administration were also present on the occasion.