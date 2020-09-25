Bihar polls on Oct 28, Nov 3, 7; counting Nov 10

New Delhi : The Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases from 28 October to November 10. The second phase will be held on November 3.

The counting will be held on November 10.

In the 1st phase, 71 Assembly constituencies in 16 districts, including most of the LWE (Left wing extremism) affected districts will go for poll. In 2nd phase, 94 Assembly constituencies in 17 districts and in 3rd phase, 78 Assembly constituencies in 15 districts will go for polls.

The Model Code of Conduct stands enforced from today.

The Bihar election will be the first major state election to be held in the middle of coronavirus crisis. The term of the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly comes to an end on November 29.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these polls, with the opposition RJD of jailed former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and the Congress challenging him.

