Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 host Salman Khan is facing a massive backlash online after he publicly chastised YouTuber Elvish Yadav for making derogatory remarks about fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve during Weekend Ka Vaar.

An Instagram user shared allegedly false statistics about Salman Khan’s follower count. Salman had a massive fan following of 66.8 million on the platform prior to the incident. His followers have reportedly decreased to 63.7 million since the confrontation with Elvish Yadav. This significant drop has sparked an online debate, with some users criticizing Salman Khan’s handling of the situation.

Elvish Yadav’s use of derogatory language towards Bebika Dhurve, which appeared to be encouraged by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, infuriated viewers and fans. During the weekend episode, Salman Khan addressed the issue and chastised all three contestants. As the video of the altercation spread on social media, fans began to express their displeasure, resulting in a significant drop in Elvish Yadav’s Instagram followers, with the actor losing over 1 lakh followers.

While Salman Khan’s intention to address inappropriate behavior on the show was admirable, the audience’s reaction was mixed. Some viewers thought the public confrontation was too harsh, which resulted in trolling and criticism of the superstar on social media platforms. The incident has had a significant impact on the current season of Bigg Boss OTT, with fans keeping a close eye on developments.