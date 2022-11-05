Mumbai: A video of Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gori Nagori donning a Hijab on the show has set many tongues wagging on social media.

Gori Nagori is a popular dancer. She is well known for her appearances in Rajasthani and Haryanvi music videos. According to a report in `HerZindagi’, Gori’s real name is Taslima Bano.

A video of Gori wearing a hijab inside the Bigg Boss 16 house has taken the internet by storm. Seems In one short video clip that is going viral, Tina Datta can be seen calling Gori ‘cute’ as the latter puts on Hijab.

In her earlier interview with ETimes, Gori Nagori said that her journey to becoming a dancer was tough as her own family, including her mom, was against it.

“There were times when it was very tough, I also fought with many people, I was very stubborn and that’s why I never backed out. I still remember I would get calls from people telling me I am a Muslim and I shouldn’t be a dancer and have taken up this profession. They would tell me I shouldn’t do it,” she said.