Bollywood mega-superstar Amitabh Bachan on 23rd episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati got candid about his recent brain MRI scan.

He talked about how he had once asked his doctor to get his brain checked during his MRI scanning.

Amitabh Bachchan said, “Woodpecker has got a very sharp beak and they keep hitting. Many people think that the bird hits with so much force that his brain hurts. Well, behind his head, it’s completely hollow hence the pressure vanishes from there. I often get sick so I go to the doctors where they have a machine which is in round shape. They take you there and make you lie down on it. It then fluctuates from left to right which is called MRI.”

Big B added, “It searches if there is any problem in your body. Once, I told my doctors to check my brain too as I thought I had nothing in my brain. There was a nurse who jokingly said to me, ‘Sir what you were saying is absolutely correct, your brain is completely empty’.”

Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the popular quiz-based game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The show’s 15th chapter premiered on August 14 on Sony TV. The 23rd episode aired on September 14. Amitabh Bachchan started the episode with rollover contestant Shubham Gangrade, who had won Rs 50,00,000 in the September 13 episode. He attempted the Rs 1 crore question in the latest episode. After he left, Big B played the fastest finger first round again, which was won by Jaitoon.

Amitabh Bachchan wished Shubham Gangrade all the best for the game. He was also seen preparing for the coveted Rs 1 crore question in the changing room. Later, he takes blessings from Big B. The question for Rs 1 crore was: What was the aircraft that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on 6th August, 1945, named after? The options were: A mythical weapon, Movie character, The pilot’s mother, The place where it was built. Shubham had no lifelines left and he didn’t know the answer so he asked Big B to let him quit the game. The correct answer was option C. Shubham took home Rs 50,00,000.

Big B continued the game with contestant Jaitoon. After answering the Rs 5000 question, the superstar talked about the bird, Woodpecker.